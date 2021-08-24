Around 1am on Tuesday, August 24th, a car was driven into 4 parked cars in the Bělohorská street, Prague 6. The car then crashed on its side. When the Prague police department arrived at the scene, it was clear that two passengers were present in the car when the accident occured. The woman behind the wheel was Jana Hybášková, Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Support of the Czechs to the EU Institutions. As an ambassador, she formerly served in Slovenia, Qatar, Kuvajt, Iraq and Namibia. The passenger seat was occupied by Petr Hladík, the Director of the Department of the Middle East and North Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the past, Hladík operated in Libya, Israel and Jordan. When the police officers tested the diplomats for alcohol intoxication, both of them still had over 1,5 per mille of alcohol in their blood systems. At first, the two of them argued as to who was driving the car at the time of the crash. However, Hybášková later confessed that it was all her doing. Fortunately, no civilians were injured during the incident. The crash is still being examined and the case is open for further investigation. Nonetheless, Hybášková will presumably be accused of the crime of endangering under the influence of addictive substances.