Launched on 19 May with a Public Dialogue on youth ‘Generation #Insta’, the VM will continue with

events and discussions till June 29th, closing out 63 online events in 42 days.



The Anna Lindh Foundation Virtual Marathon for Dialogue in the EuroMed region officially started on May

19th, the initiative was designed to promote the Intercultural Dialogue as the way to build sustainable

societies in the Euro-Mediterranean Region, in times when rethinking our development models became

more urgent due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The constructive approach at the base of the project

materializes in a series of activities of the ALF civil society Network and partner organizations, associated

with a series of Weekly Public Virtual Dialogues, all to be held till 29 June for a total of 42 days and 63

online events (Check out the Virtual Marathon website to discover the full program: https://in.prismanetwork.eu/virtualmarathon). The Anna Lindh Foundation organized the initiatives to stimulate a broad conversation and reflection on significant issues, to facilitate the exchange of perceptions and ideas, and to

jointly address social and cultural challenges affecting societies of the Euro-Mediterranean region. The

number of days, 42, is highly symbolic, being the length of a Marathon and the number of ALF members.



The first online event, “Generation #Insta: the new faces of positive social engagement in the Euro-Med,”

targeted the modern pillars of ideas circulation: the new ways communication takes place in the third

millennium and the forces behind positive social change, especially among youth actors. In recent years

many have been examples of how web and social media helped to implement the positive influence by

youth, both as individuals and through their involvement in institutions, organizations, movements, and

non-formal groups.



The public event explored the new opportunities to open doors for young influencers in order to shape

policy and media narratives and contribute to the Green Deal objectives towards the 2050 deal and digital

transitions. Recommendations, suggestions, and action points were produced during the panels. The event

was moderated by Aissam Benaissa (Connect NordAfrika).



Zlatko Lagumdzija, Former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Club de Madrid), pointed out a

keyword for the day “the keyword is ‘shared’: how we are going to live in a world with shared values,

shared knowledge and education, but also to maintain who we are and our ethnic identity ….”. Kristina

Xhiveli (environmental specialist, TakeMeToTheCop, Albania) gave a clear message to the next important

date for environmental global strategies “climate change has to do also with other conflicts, like

polarization…. COP 26 should acknowledge this”. Krzysztof Wasilewski (Kozsalin University of Technology,

Poland) talked about the role of media, still relevant, “media should be engaging to bring people to have a

dialogue, in the global sense, to communicate with each other, to argue but not aiming at conflict, but

agreement. Even though people remain with their own opinion, we can reach a global solution”. Hamza AlShayeb (Space for Sustainable Development, CCIVS partner, Jordan) explained the unique occasion for

youth and society: “youth work is hard with trying to create their own space, to use social media to be

involved. Involving youth in communities and decision-making can improve dialogue between youth and

decision–makers and create a lot of new opportunities”. About youth energy talked also the Moroccan

journalist Khadija Amahal: “this event is taking place due to the request of young people. Institutions need

to have discussions on larger scale, to become aware of youth concerns, and to connect young people to

decision-makers”.



Elisabeth Guigou, President of the Anna Lindh Foundation, expressed her satisfaction for the first event

“Young people are the core of this conversation, and we start off the Virtual Marathon for Dialogue in the

Euro-Med speaking with (and about) them first. Intercultural Dialogue among young people can pave the

way from the structures of war to a culture of peace, step by step, by promoting a shared approach that

puts the values of humanity at the center of the reflection and the relations and helps developing initiatives

for social participation, Dialogue, empathy, and solidarity, both in our increasingly multicultural societie

and across the Mediterranean shores.” The whole Marathon is about improving communication within and

among societies because, as told by Guigou, “Intercultural dialogue is the only way forward towards a

sustainable future for all, based on mutual respect that helps to grow together and does not erase

differences.”



The next event, to be held on 26 May, will focus on “Digital Threats and Opportunities for intercultural

dialogue.” Further event are taking place online in the 42 countries of the ALF network:

https://www.annalindhfoundation.org/anna-lindh-foundation-virtual-marathon-dialogue-euromed

https://www.facebook.com/groups/3909240492445240



The Anna Lindh Foundation is an international organization, born in 2004, working from the Mediterranean

to promote intercultural and civil society dialogue in the face of growing mistrust and polarisation.

Headquartered in Alexandria, ALF has coordinators and management staff based across more than 40

countries ALF: https://www.annalindhfoundation.org/