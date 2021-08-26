The acquisition of the entertainment company JRC, which focuses on the sale of video-games, electronics and related memorabilia, is over. The company now officially belongs under the Smarty group, which also owns the e-shop smarty.cz, which sells electronics, and the authorized Apple Reseller iWant. The company JRC struggled a lot during the pandemic, as it lost a lot of money despite the fact that the gaming industry grew three-fold. To the former owner, Michal Šnobr, this marked the end of selling physical copies of games in physical shops, and he decided to pass the brand onto someone else. The Smarty group, conscious of the fact that selling games on CD’s will not make a profit anymore, has new big plans for the JRC brand. They plan to make their 44 Czech and Slovak stores into hubs for e-sports fans, complete with gaming rigs for trying out newest releases, more accessories on sale, and PC building services. The Smarty groups also plans to start offering their existing services at JRC locations, so starting from September, customers of smarty.cz should be able to pick-up purchases from the e-shop at JRC store locations. Thanks to this acquisition, the company elevated itself on the Czech e-commerce market, and plans to have a turnover of 6 billion crowns by 2023.