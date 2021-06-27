GenWork is a female-led startup focusing on building a recruitment platform where companies can target a community of female job seekers to become their desired employers.

Prague, the Czech Republic / June 2021 – GenWork today announces the launch of its new recruitment platform aiming to facilitate the connection between companies chasing diversity goals and female job seekers. GenWork will allow companies to engage directly with a large community of qualified and motivated women looking for employment or career growth. GenWork also offers extensive personal development activations such as Get Back to Work training, Career Academy for Growth Strategies, and Career Start Program.

With GenWork, companies can transform their search for female talent in a way that saves time, effort, and resources for HR departments looking to diversify company teams. By using the GenWork recruitment platform, companies will get easy access to a community of prospective employees who are looking for jobs matching their skills, experience, and ambitions.

In addition to the recruitment platform, GenWork also focuses on helping women learn and develop a set of new skills that can help them strategize their career growth, get back on track after maternity leave or launch their career. The platform also offers free resources for anyone looking to boost their skills before entering the job market, such as CV and job interview preparation. This way, GenWork hopes to create an educated and well-prepared community of job applicants ready to be engaged.

“Our vision is to influence positive social change when it comes to women in the working environment. As founders, our different cultural perspectives and professional experiences have allowed us to have a unique view of the advantages and disadvantages women face in their career development. We like to believe that companies have evolved enough to invest in being innovative and inclusive in their practices and approaches”.

About

GenWork is a recruitment platform with the vision to influence positive social change by drawing awareness to the disadvantages women face after maternity leave, the lack of parttime positions, and the possibilities for career growth in big international and local companies. We want to help organizations fulfill their diversity goals by connecting them with women willing to go the extra mile to prove their abilities.