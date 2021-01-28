Prime Minister Babiš demands more restrictions

With basically all of society shut down already, Andrej Babiš wants to shut things down even harder, leaving many wondering how it’s even possible to intensify restrictions that currently don’t allow you to sit in a restaurant, ski on a mountain, or visit your grandparents.

The cabinet of prime minister Babiš met on Thursday to discuss new restrictions on movement and social/gatherings, and how to prevent people from disobeying them, like hotels and accommodations that have allowed people to stay in their premises against the law.

Babiš, who believes that the current restrictions are not sufficient, said that the country simply cannot afford to allow people to do normal things with “such high numbers.”

“The government will meet again tomorrow at 2 pm and we will address the tightening of measures. We certainly need to tighten up, we cannot afford to loosen the restrictions at such high numbers.”

Former Minister of Health Roman Prymula has previously suggested that a ban on going more than 15 kilometers from your place of residence would be a good idea to prevent people from enjoying themselves in the mountains, which according to him is very dangerous because people do not comply with anti-pandemic measures.

Current Minister of Health Jan Blatný is echoing Prymula’s suggestion, saying on Monday that “It’s possible that we’ll restrict the movement of people to just around their place of residence.” and also suggesting limiting family visits only to your immediate family.

The Czech Republic uses the PES (dog) system to decide which level of restrictions to implement on the country. There are 5 levels, and the country has been on the strictest level for over a month, with most shops and services closed. Restaurants also remain closed despite many asking if places like Tesco are really more capable of maintaining hygienic standards better than a small cafe.

Details of the new restrictions will come after the meeting on Thursday.

Featured image via vlada.cz