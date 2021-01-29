New restrictions got introduced in the Czech Republic

After a long meeting on Thursday, the government came to a decision to introduce several new restrictions in the Czech Republic.

Though, they were not as tough as expected and the anticipated new rule of not being able to leave the house for more than 15 km was not introduced. The government, however, stated that this measure might be introduced in the nearest future depending on the development of the epidemeological situation.

Effective from Friday, midnight:

Farmer’s markets must close.

Students and teachers must wear respirators during the driving school lessons (level of protection: min. FFP2)

Hospital visits are prohibited (exceptions – if the patient is a child or for childbirth).

Hotels must require guests to submit a confirmation of the trip from the employer upon arriving on a business trip.

Members of only one household are allowed to visit family cottages.

Ski lifts are banned from transporting skiers and pedestrians.

Featured image via vlada.cz