Two of Prague’s veteran American expats, two new books, and one special evening await this Saturday, August 21, from 5pm at The Globe Bookstore and Café. Max Munson, co-founder of the famous Restaurace Jáma (1994), and Mark Baker, co-founder of The Globe Bookstore and Cafe (1993), will discuss their newly published books. Mark Baker recently released Čas Proměn (A Time of Change, Albatros Media), a memoir detailing his personal, on-the-ground perspective of the events leading up to and following the Velvet Revolution. Max Munson recently published Diving Back In (in paperback and as an e-book on Amazon), a memoir breaking down the rediscovered joys of returning to something once loved in youth. For Munson, this was swimming, but the lessons can be applied broadly to any sport or activity. Both authors will present their work to be followed by a discussion and Q&A from the audience. The event will be moderated by the Globe’s current proprietor, Michael Sito. For more details and reservations, please contact the Globe Bookstore and Cafe: https://globebookstore.cz/event/meet-the-authors-expats-veterans/