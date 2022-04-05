Pixel Federation, Slovak game developer and author of popular Diggy’s Adventure, has announced the global launch of its latest project – Puzzle Adventure.

New mystery adventure game from renowned developers set to feature puzzles, riddles and a supernatural world.

[April 5,2022] Bratislava, Slovakia: Pixel Federation, Slovakia’s biggest game developer, has recently announced the full launch of its long anticipated game: Puzzle Adventure. The new 3D adventure game is a spiritual successor of Pixel Federation’s popular Diggy’s Adventure, which promises mystery, riddles, puzzles and plot twists to keep players constantly on their toes.

“Back in 2010 we had an idea to create a story-driven puzzle game. Two years later we introduced Diggy’s Adventure to the world as a desktop game and boy what a ride has it been. In 2016 we distributed the game on mobile and it quickly spread to millions of users and made Pixel Federation a multi-success games studio. We’ve been asked to deliver a sequel from our community ever since. Then in 2018 a few of us from the game’s core team started working on a project codenamed DA2. Using all the experience we’ve gathered over the years we took on a challenge to innovate and deliver AAA story-driven puzzle game on mobile – only this time in a 3D gameplay. 4 years later and now as a team of 30 game devs strong, we’re really proud to deliver a spiritual successor to Diggy’s Adventure to our community. We call it Puzzle Adventure.” says Adam Adamek, Lead Producer.

Puzzle Adventure will see players reaching for their detective hats and putting their skills to the test, exploring a supernatural world full of monsters, beasts and hidden enchanted objects. The aim of the game is simple: unravel spooky mysteries, escape from nail biting encounters with monsters and overcome challenges and obstacles to move further through the game.

“Puzzle Adventure was developed with a clear goal in mind – to make a mobile adventure game that would resemble a ‘triple A’ game as much as possible. We want to set us apart from all the corner-cutting products flooding the market by delivering a rich mobile experience. We set out to create an engaging story with twists and turns, deep characters and dynamic story arcs. A world worth exploring, but one that would still be relatable. We focused our efforts on our specialty – location-based gameplay where this would all come together – cool puzzles, cinematics and the possibility to interact and exist in the world we have created.”, says Jan Litecky-Sveda, Puzzle Adventure’s Lead Game Designer.

Puzzle Adventure is an online free game to download and play on Google Play and App Store. Some in-game items can also be purchased. If you don’t wish to use this feature please disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings.

About Pixel Federation

Pixel Federation has been rooted in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava since 2007. A unique company, publishing and developing games under one roof, Pixel Federation’s greatest success lies in creating interactive community-based games that are designed to last the test of time.

Pixel Federation’s games are developed by players for players, with a strong focus around players’ passions: passion for heroism, architecture, transport and collecting. A strong 2-way dialogue between the game developers and communities gives fans the opportunity to invest in the growth and updates of the games, which helps to build a strong social community.

Pixel Federation invests heavily into supporting the games industry, and places just as much importance into the company’s team and culture as they do to its players. Every individual in the game creation process, from programming, designing, drawing, analysing, testing and communicating with players, are all equally important to the overall success and growth of the company.