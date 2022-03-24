One of the most critical aspects of online casino games is the return to player (RTP). You have a better chance of winning if the RTP is big. When playing mobile casino uk games, you want better chances. However, you might be shocked to learn that a high RTP isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Higher payback has both positive and negative implications to remember. The advantages and disadvantages of high-return-on-investment (RTI) online casino games are discussed below.

What is the return to player or RTP?

The Return To Player or RTP, is a metric that measures how much a slot machine pays out on average. RTP, also known as payoff ratio, is a simple way to compare slots side by side, even though you’re planning on betting different numbers. Each game has its own RTP, which is measured over time. It is expressed as a percentage which refers to the amount of money you will get as a result of playing. The average reward will be higher if the RTP is higher.

The casino will still win over time, which is why every RTP is less than 100 percent. It specifies how much money you will get if you place a £100 bet. For e.g., a slot with a 95.78 percent RTP would pay out £95.78 on average for every £100 wagered.

The majority of players seek games with an RTP of 95-96 percent.

Why is it important to know about RTP?

To draw new players to your casino, you must have a high RTP. Overall, any player who wants to win would choose a game that pays out 95% over a game that pays out 92 percent. RTP isn’t all that relevant for casual slot players who only play for a few minutes at a time. Instead of calculating the most optimal game to play, these players would select their favourite slot based on the aesthetics of the game. RTP, on the other hand, is a crucial figure for players who regularly compete when deciding which game to play.

What is a variance?

While many players are concerned with the RTP, the variance is also significant. The variance of a slot game is not calculated by the RTP; slot games with the same RTP will have both low and high variance. Variance is also known as volatility; both are two separate terms for the same thing.

Difference between RTP & variance

RTP is often confused with variance. Simply put, variation illustrates why two games with different payout frequencies will have the same RTP. Slots with a lower variance will pay out small amounts often, while slots with a higher variance will pay out big amounts infrequently by jackpots or bonus functions.

Pros & Cons of high RTP

It can seem self-evident to seek out slots with a high RTP, and they indeed have a distinct benefit. The higher the RTP, the higher the future reward, but numbers should be treated with caution.

To begin, keep in mind that the RTP is measured over a long period, and you could go bankrupt before ever reaching this percentage. You could come away with a far better playing percentage than the RTP if you’re lucky and hit an early victory. On the other hand, you might lose a lot of money.

The RTP should not consider how many you will win. One of the most important downsides is this. Another factor to consider is volatility, which explains how often the wins will occur. On slots with the same RTP, it is possible to get both infrequent big wins and smaller, routine wins. As a result, you should weigh both RTP and volatility when considering whether or not to play a single slot machine.

