Prague College becomes Prague City University!



Seventeen years ago, Prague College opened its doors to a handful of students in

Prague’s Vinohrady district. The college offered a British-style education in the heart

of Europe with an unusual interdisciplinary approach that explored the

interconnected nature of business, IT and design.



In a relatively short space of time Prague College built a solid reputation as a leading

university in Central Europe, teaching a range of degree programmes in English, and

with over 500 students from 90 different countries.



Such growth was made possible by a global faculty delivering creative and innovative

programmes that fulfilled both student and contemporary businesses’ needs across

three schools: the School of Art & Design, School of Business and School of Media & IT.



In 2021, Prague College acquired Akcent College, a small Czech university specializing

in education. Together they have come together to become Prague City University

(PCU). From this union, Prague City University now offers both Czech and

British-accredited programmes at Bachelor’s, Master’s, Professional and Foundation

levels. The programmes formerly offered by Akcent College are now the foundation of

PCU’s new School of Education.



Prague City University’s name represents its transformation into a dedicated

specialist university in the city at the heart of Europe. Continued growth has led to

campus expansion in three vibrant and exciting districts: the Polska Campus in

Vinohrady, Bishop’s Court Campus in the city centre and the Pragovka Campus in

Vysočany, Prague 9.



In June, a new visual identity incorporating all four faculties was introduced along

with a new and exciting website.



PCU Co-founder and President, Douglas Hajek says “Introducing Prague City

University has been the culmination of seven months, and indeed seven years of

planning. We first sketched out our long term development as Prague City University

in 2014 and our later acquisition of Akcent College late last year created the conditions

to start the change. An incredible team of students, lecturers, staff and alumni helped

create the new identity and prepare the transformation. We are delighted to continue

our journey as Prague City University.”



PCU is committed to developing additional Czech and British degrees for local and

international students across its four Schools and in cooperation with local and

international industry and educational partners.



If you would like more information or wish to receive our news content for channel

distribution please contact:

Larissa Petryca

Marketing Manager

[email protected]



Resources

Logos, videos and text can be found in the PCU Media Kit

Access PCU photographs and videos at PCU’s Flikr page and PCU’s YouTube page



News Articles

Welcome to Prague City University!

Like PCU, the Czech Republic is growing stronger

How did PCU’s new identity come about?

PCU Master’s Degrees



Social Media

PCU Facebook PCU LinkedIn PCU Instagram PCU Twitte