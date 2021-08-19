Prague College becomes Prague City University!
Seventeen years ago, Prague College opened its doors to a handful of students in
Prague’s Vinohrady district. The college offered a British-style education in the heart
of Europe with an unusual interdisciplinary approach that explored the
interconnected nature of business, IT and design.
In a relatively short space of time Prague College built a solid reputation as a leading
university in Central Europe, teaching a range of degree programmes in English, and
with over 500 students from 90 different countries.
Such growth was made possible by a global faculty delivering creative and innovative
programmes that fulfilled both student and contemporary businesses’ needs across
three schools: the School of Art & Design, School of Business and School of Media & IT.
In 2021, Prague College acquired Akcent College, a small Czech university specializing
in education. Together they have come together to become Prague City University
(PCU). From this union, Prague City University now offers both Czech and
British-accredited programmes at Bachelor’s, Master’s, Professional and Foundation
levels. The programmes formerly offered by Akcent College are now the foundation of
PCU’s new School of Education.
Prague City University’s name represents its transformation into a dedicated
specialist university in the city at the heart of Europe. Continued growth has led to
campus expansion in three vibrant and exciting districts: the Polska Campus in
Vinohrady, Bishop’s Court Campus in the city centre and the Pragovka Campus in
Vysočany, Prague 9.
In June, a new visual identity incorporating all four faculties was introduced along
with a new and exciting website.
PCU Co-founder and President, Douglas Hajek says “Introducing Prague City
University has been the culmination of seven months, and indeed seven years of
planning. We first sketched out our long term development as Prague City University
in 2014 and our later acquisition of Akcent College late last year created the conditions
to start the change. An incredible team of students, lecturers, staff and alumni helped
create the new identity and prepare the transformation. We are delighted to continue
our journey as Prague City University.”
PCU is committed to developing additional Czech and British degrees for local and
international students across its four Schools and in cooperation with local and
international industry and educational partners.
