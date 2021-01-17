The Government Will Discuss Reducing Restrictions on Wednesday; Some Stores will Open From Tuesday

Since the number of COVID-19 cases is declining, the government will meet to discuss the shift to the fourth stage of the anti-epidemic PES system this Wednesday, hence reducing certain restrictions.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also announced the opening of stationery, footwear, underwear, and children’s clothing stores this Tuesday. The government will formally approve it on Monday. Babiš already stated that the stationery, footwear, underwear, and children’s clothing are moved to the “basic needs stores” category.

According to the Minister of Industry and Transport, Karel Havlíček, the government should be careful with opening restaurants and stores because the December situation might be repeated. The development at hospitals should be monitored closely.

“We have to be careful. We don’t want an extra day of restrictions, but we have to be sure that the situation does not get worse quickly after the opening,” Havlíček added.

This Saturday, the laboratories confirmed 5199 new cases of COVID-19. This result shows one-third fewer cases than a week ago. Currently, 6473 people are in hospitals, while 1100 are in serious condition. Daily, over 150 people die because of COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 14,338.

The president of the Czech Medical Chamber, Milan Kubek, warned that an increase in positive cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic happened mostly because of the irresponsible measures adopted in December. He added that hospitals are already exceptionally busy and don’t have enough capacity for testing or vaccinations.

“Without the hospitals, the vaccination could not begin, because practically nothing was prepared at all,” Kubek said. He addressed the controversy with the vaccination registration system that had difficulties registering seniors over 80 years old.

Featured image via vlada.cz