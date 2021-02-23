The government decided to move the tightening of the mask regime to Wednesday, midnight from the original date set on Monday midnight.

Under the new rules, all residents older than 15 years old will be required to wear an FFP2 respirator, a nano-mask, or two medical face masks in the following facilities:

Shops

Pharmacies

Places of provision of services

Public transport and public transport stops

Airports

Train stations

Hospitals, medical and social institutions

Personal cars in case at least one person of a different household is present

On the street when it isn’t possible to maintain a two-meter social distance.

In other places, a surgical mask or a different type of face coverings (such as a home-made face mask) will suffice. However, from the beginning of March, hand-made masks and other forms of coverings, such as scarfs, will be forbidden, thus requiring every citizen to wear at least one surgical masks. This also concerns children between the ages of 2 and 15 who are obliged to wear at least one medical mask.

The government also took certain steps to help the citizens acquire masks. It was announced that from Tuesday, the government will distribute 7.5 million medical masks to low-income citizens.

Featured image via vlada.cz