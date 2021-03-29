Over the weekend, Petr Kellner tragically lost his life with five other people in a helicopter crash in Alaska, USA. The news of the incident were first reported on Monday.

Emergency workers said they were alerted at 10 pm on Saturday night when the helicopter hadn’t returned from an evening excursion.

Kellner was a major owner (98.93) in PPF Investment Group, which has holdings in things like telecommunications, engineering, and agriculture. PPF’s major investments include O2 Czech Republic, CETIN, Škoda Transportation, Home Credit, and Airbank. His net worth was estimated by Forbes to be at $17.5 billion.

The helicopter crash occurred approximately 80 km from Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city. Among the dead are Czech national Benjamin Laraochaix, two guides, and the pilot. David Horváth, a Czech photographer and professional snowboarder, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The group had flown into a remote area of the mountains with rough terrain for heli-skiing. The exact cause of the accident hasn’t yet been determined.

“Petr Kellner was 56 years old. His professional life was known for his incredible work ethic and creativity, but his private life belonged to his family. His funeral will be held with only close family members. We ask the media to please respect the privacy of the Kellner family during this difficult time,” said PPF’s spokeswoman Jitka Tkadlecová.

Kellner was born May 20th, 1964, in Ceska Lipa. He leaves behind his wife and four children. His daughter, Anna Kellnerova is a two-time junior national showjumper champion and two-time Czech national champion in the young riders’ category.