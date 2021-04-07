Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment and technology for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced its launch into the Czech and Slovakian markets via a distribution partnership with Prague-based RaketSport s.r.o. (www.raketsport.cz). RaketSport s.r.o is a specialist racquet sports distributor and e-tailer that has been active since 1997 and currently manages distribution for Technifibre, Pro Kennex, and Victor.

Tennis enjoys a high profile in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, helped in part by the considerable international success of players such as Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova, Tomas Berdych, Radek Stephanek and Jan Novotna, to name just a few. The Czech Republic hosts a number of tennis events each year, the most notable of which is the WTA Prague Open, which has WTA International status since 2015. The Czech Republic also won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013.

The new announcement follows a number of recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements throughout the world in other key global tennis markets including Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets, totalling nearly 50 markets globally.

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. It enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner – whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the ball boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

“We are very excited to join the Slinger bag team and very proud to represent the brand in both the Czech and Slovak markets.” said Petra Jägerová CEO of RaketSport s.r.o. “We are racket sport specialists and Slinger Bag fits perfectly with the other brands in our portfolio. Moreover, we believe that an innovation such as Slinger Bag can help make tennis more accessible for players of all levels and contribute in the finding of new champions. We look forward to building on the success Slinger Bag has seen throughout the global tennis community here in our markets.”

Of the new distribution agreement, Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag says, “This new deal is important in consolidating our brand footprint across Europe, and opens us up in a traditional tennis stronghold. The team at RaketSport are as enthusiastic as we are about Slinger Bag’s potential to grow tennis participation in the Czech and Slovak territories, and we are delighted to be partnering with them, as our brand continues to grow exponentially across the globe.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now – to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.