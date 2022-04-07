For many years now, the 30th of April has been known as the International Jazz Day; and in Prague, the day has been regularly celebrated by the organizers of the Mladi Ladi Jazz festival. The festival has put together a grand celebration at the Karlovo Náměstí park, featuring an array of genres ranging from hundred-year-old saloon evergreens, through contemporary hip-hop, to straight out electronica. One of the names featured at the free-entry open-air event is the UK band Hidden Orchestra – a project formed by Brighton-based composer and producer Joe Acheson, who is often surrounded by excellent musicians with roots in various genres and styles. The international bill also features virtuoso ensemble Nubyian Twist, led by multi-instrumentalist Tom Excell – a 10-piece band boasting high energy and references to jazz, hip-hop, afrobeat, latino, soul, reggae and dance music. Amongst the local acts are the Original Prague Syncopated Orchestra, representing the authentic and stylish tradition of jazz, blues, swing and the 1920s dance music, as well as the Martin Brunner Band – a quartet of elite musicians with multi-genre influences. The international Jazz Day was established 12 years ago by the UNESCO General conference, with Herbie Hancock and the Institute of Jazz as its official ambassador and partner. This year, several countries around the world take part in celebrating this day, just like Mladí Ladí Jazz does in the Czech Republic.

The event will be live streamed by Czech Radio Vltava. The stream will also be available on the Mladi Ladi Jazz Facebook. For more information see www.mladiladijazz.cz .

The International Jazz Day celebration, however, is not the only activity of the Mladi Ladi Jazz organizers. In a year-long series of club concerts, they aim to introduce a musical experience touching more than just the borders of jazz – encapsulating various musical genres and styles, featuring artists with traditional jazz backgrounds, as well as those with only traces of jazz DNA. On April 25th Mladi Ladi Jazz presents a night of soul & funk with the Hungarian band MÖRK, live at Jazz Dock supported by Marcel Gidote’s Holy Crab. On May 18th, again at Jazz Dock, the stage will welcome Austrian cellist and singer Maria Spaemann, supported by Czech singer-songwriter with a Serbian-Lithuanian background Tea Sofia.

British tuba virtuoso Theon Cross, member of the British jazz-breakthrough Sons of Kemet, will appear on May 19th at the Jazz Tibet Club in Olomouc, and a day later on May 20th at Kasárny Karlín in Prague. September 11th will see the American trio Moonchild, featuring British singer-producer Emmavie, at Palác Akropolis. The same venue will also host the fantastic US duo Moon Hooch on October 9th, supported by the local drum-brass quartet Tygroo.

Mladí Ladí Jazz 2022 line-up:

4. / MÖRK (HU) + support Marcel Gidote’s Holy Crab, Jazz Dock, Praha 4. / MLADÍ LADÍ JAZZ OPEN-AIR- Hidden Orchestra, Nubiyan Twist,

Originální pražský synkopický orchestr, Martin Brunner Band, Karlovo náměstí, Praha 5. / Marie Spaemann (AT), Tea Sofia (CZ), Jazz Dock, Praha

19.5. / Theon Cross (UK), Jazz Tibet Club, Olomouc

20.5. / Theon Cross (UK), Kasárna Karlín 9. / Moonchild (US) + Emmavie (UK), Palác Akropolis / Moon Hooch (US), Jazz Tibet Club, Olomouc / Moon Hooch (US) + Tygroo (CZ), Palác Akropolis

Tickets for ages under 26 are discounted at 2/3 of the original ticket price.

—

