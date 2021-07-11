Summer storms keep appearing in the Czech Republic as the temperatures soar and winds change. It seems that the storms were unusually strong last Thursday. Now we know that last Thursday’s storms necessitated over 300 separate deployments from the fire brigades across the country. From lifting trees to dealing with local flooding, most problems were quickly fixed. Unfortunately, there were some tragic events that even the hasty arrival of Czech emergency services could not fix. Perhaps the most tragic event of the last few days was when a falling tree hit a moving car near Písek. The car belonged to a couple, which offered a ride to two children running from the rain. The falling tree killed the couple in the front seats and injured both children in the back. There were no mistakes from the driver, who couldn’t have done anything different. It was a stroke of terrible misfortune.