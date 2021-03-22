The University of New York in Prague is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an online Czech-language seminar for the general public. This webinar will advise parents and students on how best to cope with the online teaching situation, and how to find its positive and useful aspects.

UNYP lecturer Dr. Linda Maruščáková will share psychological strategies and useful tips for pupils, students and parents to handle the everyday challenges of home teaching. This webinar is a great opportunity to share experiences with a highly qualified psychologist, ask specific questions, and discuss any doubts and problems.

This event will take place on the Zoom platform, and will be streamed live on UNYP’s YouTube channel. Please note that it will take place entirely in the Czech language.

Main topics:

· Identifying the challenges and advantages of online education

· Developing parental competencies during the pandemic

· Tips for effective distant learning

· Q&A

Dr. Maruscakova will focus on the main challenges and obstacles that students and parents face: disruption of normal daily routines and structures, decline in motivation, lack of social contact, feelings of isolation, work-life balance, etc. The audience will be provided with a toolbox of useful and practical tips that can be implemented immediately (techniques for organizing and maintaining stable daily routines, workspace tips, using psychological methods to create and support a positive mindset and emotions, adaptation to “new normal” strategies, a guide to positive inner dialogues, etc). Parents will be encouraged to identify the difficulties and challenges that they face, and will be provided with strategies applicable in supporting their physical and mental health. The discussion will cover handling emotions in difficult situations, communication with kids, combining parental and work/career-related roles, etc.

Participating in this event should equip attendees with simple but effective information on how to stay mentally healthy during the lockdown, and how to simultaneously support your kids as individuals and the family as a whole.

Dr. Maruščáková has been pursuing her career in psychology, psychotherapy, personal growth, coaching, and lecturing for over 15 years. As a lecturer at UNYP, she teaches Sports Psychology, Ethical Issues in Psychology, and Psychological Assessment of Adults. Dr. Maruščáková organizes webinars and workshops for companies focused on leadership skills – mostly female and millennial leadership. She also specializes in consultancy, the psychology of online environments, and sustainable lifestyles. Her favorite topics are sustainability and animal protection; she is a co-founder of the Vegan Fighter project, through which she takes part in organizing events dedicated to wellness, personal growth, and sport. Dr. Maruščáková is an active fighter, and loves martial arts.

Registrations possible via this link. YouTube live link here.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] in case there are any questions and requests.