The fire department in Hradec Králové is mourning the sudden loss of a longtime colleague Jirka Vaniš. He was a professional firefighter for 21 years, so his passing will leave a hole in the department, that will be hard to fill. He was experienced, and willing to help anyone regardless of whether he was on duty or not. His big heart impacted his colleagues so much that they decided to organize a fundraising campaign for Jirka Vaniš’s family. Firemen often risk their lives for the lives or even just property of others. During the recent bad weather, hundreds of Czechs were fully dependent on local fire brigades, whether they needed saving from a tornado, a flood or a fallen tree. There are jobs where they might earn more money in a safer way, but some people were born to overlook themselves to improve the world for others, just like Jirka Vaniš. If you decide to thank this brave man for his service posthumously by supporting his family, you can do so through the transparent account 6013157389/0800, which belongs to the fundraising campaign organized by his colleagues and friends. You can do so until the end of September.