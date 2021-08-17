The government has just released a new set of rules that will have to be followed when Czech students return to school at the beginning of September. Antigen covid testing will be the first thing that children will undergo upon their arrival to school. They will be tested three times: 1st, 3rd and 6th of September in order to trace as many covid positive students as possible before the virus spreads amongst their classmates. Positively tested individuals will get a PCR test thereafter. For those, who will refuse to get tested overall, wearing face masks will be mandatory at all times. Non-tested children will also be excluded from indoor exercising and possibly other physical activities. Furthermore, they will not be allowed to sing and will be recommended to eat and drink seated farther away from students, who were tested negative. The Minister of Health, Adam Vojtěch, claims that these strict guidelines are just temporary. The exception of no testing required will be made for students with finished vaccination and those, who have already suffered from covid-19 in the last 180 days. Along with students, the school staff members will also have to get tested. Schools are expected to pay more attention to hygiene, provide disinfectant at various spots around the school and sanitize shared school equipment several times a day.