The biggest surprise of 13th day of the Olympics for the Czech Republic was the success of Czech 1500 metre runner Kristiina Mäki. She managed to qualify for the final race of this competition with a new personal best of 4:01,23. The daughter of a Czech-Finnish family surprised most experts with this feat, just seven months after giving birth to her son, and she surprised herself too. On paper, she was supposed to come second last, so she already packed her bags before the race. Despite this, she managed to keep her head in the race and surprise the Czech Republic with a first 1500 metre race final in the history of the country and a Czech record. This new record adds to her collection of Czech records on the 2000, 3000 and 5000 metre tracks. On the other hand, Czech female javelin throwers have surprised Czech fans unpleasantly, as they fell short of expectations. The male competitors in this discipline did not as both Czech male javelin throwers Vítězslav Veselý and Jakub Vadlejch qualified for the final with their best throws in the season. Other Czech female runners were also not as fortunate as Kristiina Mäki, as both L. Vondrová and D. Mezuliáníková did not earn their spots in either the 400 metre final or the 1500 metre final respectively.