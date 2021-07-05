For the first time since the split of Czechoslovakia, the Czech basketball team has qualified for the Olympics. The team has already woken up the nation’s basketball lovers when they placed 6th in the men’s world cup in 2019. That is where they earned their chance to qualify for the Olympics, but their path was not easy. Perhaps the biggest surprise of their battle for a place in Tokyo was when they stunned Canada, the organizer of the qualifying tournament, 103-101 on Saturday. On Sunday, they sealed the deal by beating Greece 97-72. Tomáš Satoranský, Czech NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, has said: “ We (Czech team) were getting better every game”. We can only hope that this trend continues as the Olympic tournament starts on July 25th.