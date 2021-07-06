Karolína Plíšková, Czech tennis player, has been victorious against the Swiss Viktoria Gloubic. Plíšková’s victory has been very dominant, as she defeated her adversary 6:2 in both sets they played. This quarter-final victory means that Plíšková has progressed into the final four of the tournament. Unfortunately, another Czech victory contender, Karolína Muchová, is already out of the mix of the world-famous British tennis tournament on grass. You can watch Karolína Plíšková’s semi-final battle on Thursday, July 8th.