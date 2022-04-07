The UEFA Champions League is one of the biggest soccer competitions on the planet, with Europe’s elite clubs competing for one of the biggest prizes in the entire sport.

Indeed, so many around the world already watch the matches that take place, regardless of where they are in the world, with many also placing wagers on the outcome of the matches that take place.

Of course, we have already reached the quarter final stage of the 2022 edition of the competition, with a handful of games already to have been played whilst others will be in action imminently.

Indeed, those who like to participate in online sports betting may have a close eye on the teams that remain in the tournament and those that are likely to reach the semifinal stage, which is why we have decided to create this article.

What are the current odds available for the teams to reach the semifinals?

As we mentioned, there are a number of people around the world who will be interested in placing wagers on the UCL and there will be some who participate in online sports betting in New Jersey that will be just as equally invested in the odds that are available as others around the planet.

At the time of writing, we have only had two of the four quarterfinal matches to be played, with the fixture between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, as well as the game between SL Benfica and Liverpool having only been completed thus far.

Indeed, both of the English Premier League sides had managed to come out on top in their respective fixtures, which is perhaps why it is hardly a surprise why they continue to remain the co-favorites to win this year’s UEFA Champions League at a price of +200.

Bayern Munich is considered next on the list (+350) ahead of their first leg encounter against Villarreal in Spain, whereas Real Madrid (+1000) and Chelsea (+1100) will meet at Stamford Bridge on April 6, 2022.

Atletico Madrid has it all to do in the second leg as they will need to overturn a 1-0 defeat, hence why they have been given odds of +3500, whereas Villarreal has odds of +6000 and Benfica is +40000 as they would need to perform a miracle against Liverpool in the next meeting which is at Anfield.

What should we expect to see moving forward?

Of course, at the time of writing this article, it would be hard to predict what will happen between the two games that were played on Wednesday, April 6, but we can already seem to place two teams in the UCL semi-finals.

As mentioned, Manchester City had managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday after Kevin De Bruyne netted the only goal of the game with 20 minutes to go. Pep Guardiola’s side were finalists last season and will be desperate to go one better this time around, as it is the only trophy that the English side is yet to win and it would complete the job that the Spanish manager has managed to achieve so far at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool is all but guaranteed to be in the next round of the competition after securing a 3-1 advantage following their victory in Portugal against Benfica. Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane gave the Reds a 2-0 lead before halftime, although Darwin Nunez did pull one back shortly after the break.

The Anfield outfit managed to get one through Luis Diaz inside the final five minutes of the game, though, to extend their lead and give them a comfortable aggregate score to take back home ahead of the encounter on April 13, 2022.

Who is most likely to join them?

Of course, with the quality of the teams left in the UCL, it can be difficult to try and predict which teams will join the two Premier League sides in the last four.

Bayern Munich will always be deemed favorites to overcome any challenge and many expect them to do exactly that over last season’s UEFA Europa League winners.

The match between defending Champions League champions Chelsea and Real Madrid is a repeat of the semifinal last season, and can really go anyway. Both teams have experienced shocks recently, whilst both will want to ensure they remain amongst the best in European football!