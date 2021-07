After a sensational game, Karolína Plíšková has managed to come back from trailing 0:1 on sets, and defeat Aryna Sabalenko 2:1 in the Wimbledon semi-final. That means she will finally have a chance to compete for the title at this prestigious tournament in London. She has also secured herself at least a top 7 spot in the world female tennis player ranking, with a chance to climb to number 4 if she manages to defeat Ash Bartya in the final on Saturday.