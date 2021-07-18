The 108. Tour de France has reached its end. The arguably most famous bike race in the whole world has ended, with its traditional last phase on the Parisian Champs-Élysées. This final part of the race was won by Wout van Aert from the Jumbo-Visma team. However, the winner of the whole race is the 22 year old Slovenian cycling legend Tadej Pogačar from the UAE Emirates team, who had now won the 3414 kilometre long ‘Tour’ two times in a row. According to cycling experts, he was visibly dominant for the whole duration of this year’s Tour de France. In the end he was a staggering 7 minutes and 3 seconds faster than any of his competition. The rest of the racing field was full of neck and neck battles, surprising victories and unfortunate falls. Petr Vakoč, the only Czech competitor, ended the tour in the 118th place, almost 4 hours behind Pogačar. However, his tasks was not to win but to play a supporting role to his teammates van der Poel, Merlier and Philipsen.