The Czech Olympic basketball team has triumphed over the team of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo on Sunday. Our team, led by NBA Player Tomáš Satoranský, scored 84 points over Iran’s 78. The Olympic men’s tournament began on Sunday, and will be first ran in a group format with a transformation into a knockout format once all four teams within each of the three groups have played with each other. The two top teams in each group will qualify for the knockout playoff , as well as two other teams from any group selected as wild cards. This win puts our team in the second place in Group A, behind France which surprisingly triumphed over the team from the United States. We will face France on June 28th at 14:00 Prague time. During the match, an important symbolic moment also occurred. The coach of the Czech team, Ronen Ginzburg, has a dual citizenship. One Czech and the other Israeli. The latter was suspected to cause trouble when facing a team of a country that does not have stellar relations with Israel. However, in the spirit of Olympic sportsmanship, all such suspicions were shattered as the coaches shook hands before the match and the game took place without any trouble.