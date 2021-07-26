Yesterday, the Czech team at the Tokyo Olympics got their first taste of Silver and Bronze. The Silver medal was won by Lukáš Rohan in Men’s water slalom, an event where canoeists try to navigate through a series of gates while paddling through cleverly designed artificial rapids as fast as possible. The bronze medal was won by Alexander Choupenitch, who won the fencing match for it in men’s individual foil by managing to strike his opponent faster 15 times, for a final score of 15:8. For Choupenitch, this was an achievement of a lifetime, so his reaction to the victory produced some emotional photographs. Two other medals narrowly slipped out of the hands of Czech athletes today. Biker Ondřej Cink did not finish his final race, when his tire blew as he battled for third place. Sport shooter Jakub Tomeček almost qualified for the final in men’s skeet. In other Olympic news, three out of our four female tennis players qualified for the third round in the Olympic Tennis Tournament with only Petra Kvitová eliminated by the Belgian Alison van Uytvanck after having an early lead. Both our male and female beach volleyball team were supposed to play at the Olympics on Monday, but both teams were unfortunately disqualified as members of both tested positive for covid-19 last week.