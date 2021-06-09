OBJECT:PARADISE, z.s., a Prague-based poetics collective, is celebrating the release of Covid restrictions with their first public event of the year on Saturday June 12th at one of Žižkov’s most iconic locations.

The event, titled Excuse me, Žižkov, will incorporate readings in various languages, improvisations from local musicians, and spontaneous performances with the aim to celebrate not only the rich artistic scene in Žižkov, but also the reunification of people in the public space for a shared celebration of culture. The performance will be composed of both Czech & international residents and students, unified by the common goal to bring life back to the streets.

Starting from 19:00 and lasting until 21:30, the event will take place at the historic stair set below the Lipanská tram stop (Rokycanova & Chelčického) where the setting will function as a spontaneous urban theater. However, OBJECT:PARADISE states that the event should not be seen as a scripted play, but rather a shared moment where pedestrians are audience members and audience members are performers.

During the relaxation of Covid restrictions in June last year, OBJECT:PARADISE held a similar event, Tunnel Vision(s), in the Starý Vítkovský Tunel where over 100 people gathered to celebrate a fusion of language and public engagement. Both events mark a celebration of culture and community involvement–especially after a year where events were mostly restricted to online participation.

OBJECT:PARADISE is looking to make everyone a poet and performer, or at least encourage onlookers to ask themselves, “is that poetry?” by placing poetry and poetic happenings in the daily lives of Praguers. Some people may think it is a nuisance; others may stay a while to see what happens next.

Tyko Say