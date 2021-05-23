Mobile marketing — one of the most powerful marketing techniques … So what do you need to know to get started with mobile marketing?

In today’s mobile-first world, brands are on the hook to provide great mobile experiences. But also start-ups and small businesses can connect with people through their personal devices. And hence, to stay current with peoples’ habits. You should know that you don’t have to develop your bespoke mobile app. If people own a mobile phone, they likely have and use a mobile wallet. To engage your customers, you can offer them your branded digital content for their mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet or Google Pay. This mobile wallet digital content is a digital substitute for anything you could print on a small piece of paper or plastic.

And it offers much more while saving a lot of time and money for you. It is interactive and allows you for sending push notifications with your deals, promotions, and discounts, or exclusive content directly to the lock screen of your customers. It also can be offered on the lock screen of the mobile phone by the mobile wallet upon arriving at pre-defined places together with location-specific messages. This would allow your customers to access exclusive offers based on their location, or just tap to show, scan or redeem.

If reading the above lines made you interested in trying push notifications for your small business, 2021 is the year to get started. Here are a few simple actions you can take to jump on the mobile marketing bandwagon.

Find A Turn-Key Solution

Instead of trying to do it yourself when it comes to mobile marketing, and while you are learning, it is a good idea to partner with a provider who has experience with integrating digital content with mobile wallets in a very cost-efficient manner. Such a provider can walk you through a platform and help you to create digital experiences for your customers through mobile phones. Find a mobile marketing service that provides online self-service tools allowing you to go live within 15 minutes, and — at the same time — easily links to and integrates with a wide range of other software solutions allowing you to programmatically automate and simplify the creating, updating, and deleting of your digital content.

Create a Mobile Marketing Plan

Like any marketing initiative, it is important to go into mobile marketing with a strong plan in place so that you can be decisive and cohesive with your communications to your customers. If you need some ideas on how to create a plan for a smart and simple digital loyalty program, check out some prior articles on the Become Digital column. Look for a service that can help you with starting to implement mobile marketing right away. And remember to familiarize yourself with common push notifications best practices if you are just starting out.

Review Your Strategy

Once you have initiated a mobile marketing plan, you should make sure you regularly review it against your key performance indicators. You want to make sure your marketing money is well spent, right? One of the great advantages of mobile marketing is that you are able to see what actions your customers are taking after they read your push notifications.

About Ladislav Poledna

Ladislav is a part-time blogger who inspires readers to “Become Digital” by publishing materials about digital marketing in his Prague Monitor column and aptly named blog. He has 27+ years of experience in different sales roles within multiple industries. In the last 2 years, he has been leading the introduction of new commercial lithium-ion batteries to the EMEA region with the world’s leading producer of engines for outdoor power equipment. And recently, he also co-founded a B-to-B software service company that makes mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Ladislav’s philanthropic contribution consists of a long-term relationship with a charity focused on funding dreams for people with muscular dystrophy.

Mobile phones are long becoming the main “screen” in peoples’ lives. Mobile marketing is no longer an innovation but a part of important decisions. Read articles on mobile marketing to get inspired on how to connect with people where they spend a lot of their time. Ladislav started Become Digital in May 2019 and since then he has added over 60 articles.

About Digikupon

Born in Europe in 2019 and available worldwide, Digikupon provides businesses with self-service tools that make mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Digikupon helps businesses attract, serve, and retain customers by creating digital experiences for customers through mobile phones with our mobile wallet, proximity, and incentive solutions. Digikupon also easily links to and integrates with a wide range of software solutions allowing to programmatically automate and simplify the creating, updating, and deleting of custom branded digital content for mobile wallets.