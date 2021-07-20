On Tuesday, and explosion in Brdy led to a rescue helicopter being dispatched after two professional Czech soldiers were heavily wounded. These events reportedly unfolded during a pyrotechnic reconnaissance mission inside the Brdy military zone. This part of the country is permanently closed off to the public, and the soldiers were there to clean up the environment. It is likely that those who were wounded stumbled upon explosives left behind in the past, perhaps by the communist regime. However, we may only know for sure once the Czech Army decides to share more information with the public. For now we only know that the soldiers who were wounded are already being treated in nearby hospitals. One of them has apparently suffered devastating damage to the lower limbs, and the other is reportedly being treated for burns on one upper limb and the chest. Due to the seriousness of the injuries of the former soldier, a rescue helicopter has been dispatched by the regional rescue services. The fire brigade also arrived to the scene but its help was not needed. On the other hand, both the local and military police will keep investigating the case.