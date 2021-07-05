Laboratories from all over Czech Republic have released data on positive cases from this Sunday, and it is not looking promising at all. About twice as many people have tested positive compared to last Sunday. That means there are now 9.3 cases per 100,000 Czechs. That is the national average, which is dragged up by Prague’s incidence rate of 32 per 100,000. Also, much less people have been vaccinated this weekend, with only 26 000 getting the jab compared to 40 000 last Sunday. However, this number should not cause that much alarm. We have to remember that people often want to deal with the side-effects of the vaccination at home, and with many having travel plans for this extended weekend, it is no surprise that Sunday was an unpopular vaccination date. Nevertheless, the pandemic is accelerating again.