Heavily armoured police officers were called before the Czech parliament, as a demonstration against the Government’s covid-19 restrictions got out of hand. Apparently, one of the demonstrators started acting dangerously by blocking traffic. This led to his arrest which sparked a wave of violence from the angry mob of about 400. This demonstration was organized indirectly by MP Lubomír Volný, who spoke at the demonstration, and encouraged those present to try and get a fake vaccination certificate. Many view this whole incident as a waste of government money for pacifying a group of deluded individuals. However, everyone in this country has a right to make their own choices.