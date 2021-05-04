

The 1st BCC (British Chamber of Commerce Czech Republic) Car Rally, a business event, will be organised and conducted in full accordance with the Czech government’s pandemic measures valid as of 28 May 2021.

You can be sure to have an overall great and fun experience, including extensive business networking at the same time. We are planning for the participation of up to 50 vehicles, to include British cars and motorbikes from all eras up to 2021 as well as any other marques and models pre-1995, even German and French ones.

We reserve the right to assess the suitability of all vehicles participating, so we recommend that you submit your applications as soon as possible.

https://www.britishchamber.cz/events/car-rally-2021/

KEY DETAILS – WHAT TO EXPECT

Concept: A two-day rally showcasing British cars and motorbikes of all eras up until 2021 and any other marques and models pre-1995. Point-to-Point Run with three interesting waypoints, at each of which the driver will need to take a picture of the car in front of a particular landmark. Two of the waypoints have café/refreshment possibilities. It is not a race – there are no prizes for completing it in the shortest time, nor is there a requirement to follow a particular route. We will provide an advisory/recommended route through pretty countryside which avoids main roads and towns.

When: May 28 and May 29, 2021

Number of crews: up to 50

Total length of qualifying Point to Point route (28 May): approx. 100 km

Deadline for applications: May 15, 2021

Programme

Friday, 28 May 2021

11am – 1:30pm: Registration of vehicles at Klášter Želiv, Želiv 394 44, (near Humpolec), distribution of Driver’s package, application of vehicle branding, refreshments (bacon rolls)

2:00pm: Point to Point Run briefing

2:30pm: Engines start for Point to Point Run (approx. 100 km, 2 hrs driving)

6:00pm: Chequered flags back at the Zeliv Monastery

7:00pm onwards: Party, dinner and networking, with live entertainment (subject to pandemic restrictions)

Saturday, 29 May 2021

10:00am: Concours d’Elegance, Prizegiving and Charity Raffle at Klášter Želiv

12:00pm: End of BCC event programme

For those who wish to stay longer, the Zeliv monastery offers tours of the monastery, the monastery brewery and the monastery church. All are highly recommended.

Important Note: Entry to the Concours d´Elegance will be restricted to vehicles that have successfully completed Friday’s qualifying Point to Point run. “Show Ponies” delivered by flatbed truck on Saturday morning will not be permitted to enter!

Prizes, to be judged and awarded by the Professional Sponsors of the rally, will be awarded for specific categories to be announced prior to the event to reflect the variety of cars and motorbikes registered for participation.

The organiser reserves the right to change the programme at any time.

Fees and costs

Entry fee: CZK 3,000 car or motorbike plus one-member crew, incl. VAT

Price for an additional person in the crew or extra person attending the party: CZK 1,200, incl. VAT

Children (up to 16) are welcome, both as crew and/or as party and Concours attendees, at a cost of CZK 600 incl. VAT

What does the entry fee include?

Entry for qualifying Point to Point route

Driver’s package: Vehicle branding Gift items from the event partners Limited edition t-shirts with the official BCC Car Rally motif Refreshments for crews (soft drinks, sandwiches and Bacon Rolls)

Entry for Concours d’Elegance

Trophies for category winners

Trophy and prize for the overall winner

Evening party with full catering and live entertainment

Whisky and Cigar Bar

Accommodation is not included in the entry fee. The BCC has reserved a contingent of rooms at Klášter Želiv for rally participants, so should you wish to book a room, please make your reservation at www.hotelklasterzeliv.cz/921-2/

REGISTER HERE!