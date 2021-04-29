Happy 600th (ok, 601st to be precise) birthday to Tabor! The charming historic town takes the name from “camp” or “encampment” in Czech and was the HQ of the radical wing of the Hussites who dreamt of an egalitarian peasant commune. Catholic and imperial armies wet their diapers for decades at the sight of their armored carriages and mighty walls standing atop the biblically named Jordan reservoir, the oldest of its kind in Central Europe. A labyrinth of hundreds of meters of interconnected tunnels, partially open to visits, protected the townspeople until the capture by King George of Poděbrady (yes, good old JZP is not only a metro stop). A Lego and Chocolate “museum” will delight the little ones before venturing to the most rewarding part of the day , a hike along the Camino de Santiago de Compostela following the scenic Lužnice river.

Ancient water mills, placid bends, lush forests and cute wooden cottages are truly remarkable, topped by a sequence of gothic castles’ ruins like Přiběnice and Dobronice. Stadlecky bridge is the only imperial times chain bridge surviving in the country , moved here in the 70s from its original Vltava crossing function when Orlice dam was built . The 30-km trail is best split in 2 portions since mountain biking is wonderful but not allowed in some sections. The reward is Bechyně , the capital of South Bohemian Region until 1776, dominated by the Renaissance mansion of Rožmberks. . The return to Tabor is a delight for engineering fans, on board the tiny train Along the first electric railway in the Austria-Hungarian empire. One more reason to celebrate the adventure with a craft brewery visit 😛 We have a Hike & Meet trip there next Saturday 1 May, let us know if you are interested to get any info 🙂

Hike & Meet trip there this Saturday 1 May : https://www.facebook.com/events/751775538819759

Next events

· 9.5.2021 Hike & Meet to Ještěd natural park (latest article) https://www.facebook.com/events/507681127261458

· 15-16.5 Bike & Meet cycling weekend to Dresden (if borders open) or Czech Switzerland https://www.facebook.com/events/724536254849922

· 22 -23.5 and 29-30.5 Fly & Hike in north Bohemia https://www.facebook.com/events/1202276480231782

· 18-20.6 Rafting weekend adventure in Cesky Krumlov https://www.facebook.com/events/154009986407245

The Prague Monitor has partnered with HIKE, BIKE, COOK & MEET as a provider of travel ideas and events for English speakers in the Czech Republic. Although rules about meeting and travelling are ever changing, we are preparing for a return to some local travel and eventually a social life.

HIKE, BIKE, COOK & MEET is a friendly, informal, cosmopolitan, creative concept born from COOK & MEET experiences and extended to outdoor events to enjoy the

wonderful historic, artistic and natural attractions around us. We constantly explore and propose ideas on a non-profit, cost-sharing, friendly bases so you are welcome to join and invite friends! COOK & MEET is a cooking & social event which takes place in our cosy villa in Prague 6, close to Prague castle. Please visit www.cook-meet.com for all details. The event is no-profit (there is a cost-sharing recommended contribution) limited to 10 participants to guarantee maximum comfort and enjoy the cooking workshop, so advance booking is mandatory. This group is open to all Cook & Meet friends to facilitate the participation to our events, share positive ideas and generate stimulating meeting occasions for each event. Events are subject to current rules related to the epidemic rules and conditions in the Czech Republic.

Pictures and article courtesy of Daniele Toniolo