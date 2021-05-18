Set in the aftermath of the Cold War, it is difficult for Andy to know who he can trust.



LONDON, UK: Olympia Publishers announces the release of B.V. Mays’ new

book, thriller and spy adventure, CONTRACTOR. Based on real events, this Cold War adventure

story is set in Poland and post-Soviet Union Russia.



B.V. Mays’ stories are based on twenty years of experience in Eastern Europe. Living there at a

time of economic and political transition, he was a senior executive for several multi-nationals and

did contract work out of the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. He divides his time now between

Europe and the United States. (www.bvmays.net)



Womaniser, Andy Gold, is an American living in Poland who has taken on ‘spy work’ for the CIA.

Travelling into Russia to look for fallen space debris, as well as tracking the illegal sale of

radioactive materials to terrorists, may just be out of his depth.

Set in the aftermath of the Cold War, it is difficult for Andy to know who he can trust and whether

it is all worth it. Add to that his troubled marriage with the terrifying Renata, it’s hardly surprising

he falls into the arms of exotic Russian spies.



Available at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Contractor-B-V-Mays/dp/1800740107/

https://olympiapublishers.com/books/contractor

Press Release: Olympia Publishers