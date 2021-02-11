Paintball meets laser tag in virtual reality!

Join the first online Tower Tag tournament presented by Torch VR from its flagship VR Play Park, Prague’s newest and largest virtual reality theme park. The tournament will take place over seven days in February, with the finals on Saturday the 26th.

Tower Tag is currently the most popular VR eSports competition in the world with more than 10 million plays! The MIX CUP will be broadcast on Youtube, Twitch and Facebook and will bring together players from all over the world!

MIX CUP – FIRST OF ITS KIND – TOURNAMENT

The tournament format is totally new, with matches between teams of two players paired-up based on their experience level. Each team, formed from one top-ranked Tower Tag player and one that is new to the game, will meet and train together to perfect their skills and compete for a chance to win the title.

The tournament will take place on the following days from 20:00 to 21:00 CET:

First training round – February 9 and 11

Second training round – February 23 and 25

Qualifiers – February 23 and 25

Finals – February 26

All events will be hosted by Jorge Torales (aka JT) with a live broadcast from the VR Play Park.

TOWER TAG AT VR PLAY PARK

The Tower Tag attraction has established the VR Play Park as a leading venue for VR eSports in Prague.

This event promises to be spectacular and entertaining, featuring what will be the future of eSports!