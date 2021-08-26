The 47th annual rendition of the agricultural fair Země živitelka, loosely translated – Earth, the provider, has started in České Budějovice. After 2 years of absence, the biggest celebration of agriculture in the Czech Republic is back, and the whole event started with the reveal of the newly modernized pavilion Národní pavilion Z. This building cost the Exhibition Grounds of České Budějovice more than 135 million crowns, so it was only right to reveal it at the start of the Země živitelka fair, according to the chairman of the board of the company, Martin Karban. Guests are welcome to come enjoy the fair by inspecting farm equipment, sampling farm produce, or exploring agricultural life through conversations with farmers. Visitors only have to wear respirators inside, otherwise, anyone is welcome. The importance of this fair is also underlined by the amount of politicians that arrived for its grand opening on Thursday. Among them were former President Václav Klaus, PM Andrej Babiš (ANO), Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová (for ANO) and President of the Senate Miloš Vystrčil (ODS). They came to thank farmers for doing essential work during the pandemic, and appreciate their newest produce and machinery. Anyone interested in doing the same is welcome, but the organisers recommend booking tickets online.