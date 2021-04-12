- Czech Railways ordered 20 new long-distance trains for 12.5 billion crowns from the Sienes Mobility and Škoda Transportation consortium. Supply will consist of 180 vehicles with a capacity of 555 places and a maximum operating speed of 230 km / h.
- The last farewell with the owner of PPF, Peter Kellner, occurred last weekend. This was reported without details by Board of Directors member Vladimir Mlnarzh. Kellner died as a result of a helicopter crash in Alaska at the end of March.
- From April 12th, zoos open throughout the Czech Republic. Track the number of visitors on zoopraha.cz
- HN reported that Minister of Industry Karel Havlicek believes that parliamentary parties are close to agreeing on a new tax on solar power parks launched during the corruption laden 2009/2010 solar boom. The tax could cost owners 5 billion Crowns a year.