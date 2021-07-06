A Czech tourist has passed away after a 40m drop in the Alps. The 59 year old went climbing with her husband and friends in the Salzburg state. She was apparently catching up to her husband in a steep part of their climb by picking an alternative route which did not have all the necessary safety features. After her group started looking for her, they found her body lifeless metres below. She was taken from the mountain via helicopter, but no one could help her anymore. This story serves as a reminder that not all mountains are like Sněžka and some can be very challenging to climb, even for experienced mountain climbers. The right preparation, gear and approach is vital. Safety always comes first.