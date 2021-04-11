The new Minister of Health, Petr Arenberger, offers to establish another ban on mass gatherings which will allow only two people to meet outside.

The current state of emergency will end this Monday, meaning that already up to 20 people can gather in the same place. Arenberger thinks that the Czech Republic is not ready for the new weakening of measures, and getting together in large groups of people might turn out to be a mistake. Also, he believes that the citizens will support him in this decision to introduce a new ban on mass gatherings.

“Based on the unstable epidemiological situation, including the current first occurrence of the Brazilian P2 SARS-COV 2 mutation in the Czech Republic, it (the situation) does not support the originally declared limitation of gathering people to ten indoors and 20 outdoors, as stated by my predecessor,” Arenberger explained.

Besides, the new edition of the anti-epidemic system will be ready in two weeks. Arenberger promised that PES won’t be used anymore. One of the new versions was already leaked to the media, but Arenberger plans to improve it. He also wants to discuss the updated rules both with the epidemiologists and representatives of various industries, including culture.

The pandemic law doesn’t allow to introduce new restrictions on movement and gatherings. However, Arenberger said that the proposed ban on mass gatherings won’t be illegal and might become a part of another law.

Arenberger sees a positive trend in the declining cases of COVID-19. Although, it is not positive enough to open stores, services, and let people have a social life.

“The epidemiological situation is slowly improving. We do not see the effect of Easter yet, which can still confuse us with those numbers,” he stated.

Featured image via vlada.cz