Interpol is the biggest international police organization in the world. It was created to coordinate police activity and share information about criminals between police forces across the world. The mandate of the current president of Interpol, South Korean Kim Jong Yang, is slowly coming to a close, and one of his potential successors is Czech, even though our country joined the organization just 28 years ago. Colonel Šárka Havránková is currently the vice-president of the organization for Europe and also the Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the Police Presidium of the Czech Republic. She is currently just 45 years old and already places 115th on the Forbes list of most influential women from the Czech Republic. She became the vice-president of Interpol in 2019 when she was elected with 135 of the 141 possible votes. She was the first Czech to reach such a high position in Interpol, so if she becomes the President of the whole organization, she will break her own ‘record’. Despite her massive international success, she reportedly stays humble a tries to stay away from the media and focus on her work.