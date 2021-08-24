During a recent speech at a meeting with Czech diplomats, the President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman, revealed his concerns about the current situation in Afghanistan and its future. He warned the public, that according to him, Taliban is very likely to make Afghanistan into a radical Islamic terrorist hub, from where attacks not unlike those on 9/11 will probably be launched. “At some point, Afghanistan will build a new terrorist centre. Sorry, Taliban. Moreover, it will be handsomely financed from the proceeds of the sale of opium, “. He expects both small and large scale attacks to start happening in the western world again at some point, although he added that it probably will not happen soon, as the terrorist organization now likely has their hands full with punishing those wo helped the alliance within Afghanistan. The president closed his speech by criticizing the NATO for this ‘debacle’. On the other hand, some Czech politicians warn people not to jump onto the NATO-hating bandwagon. According to former Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček, the 20 year mission was a partial success, despite what we see in the news today. According to him, the main goal was to halt Al-Qaeda operations, which happened. Creating a stable democratic Afghanistan was a secondary goal, that unfortunately did not happen.