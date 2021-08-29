As the crisis in Afghanistan continues, many countries across the globe are trying to provide as much help as they can to those who are suffering. The Czech Republic is no exception. The Czech non-governmental organization People in Need and the UNICEF ČR organization combined have raised more than 3 800 000 Czech crowns, which is an astonishing amount of financial aid for Afghan survivors. This sum has already supplied the civilists with over five million liters of fresh drinking water and over a hundred first aid kits for the wounded. The raised money will primarily be used to support widows, single mothers, individuals with special needs and highly vulnerable people. Later on, vaccines and tents will also be bought by the collected money and it will go straight to the Central Asian country currently buried in disorder. Just 317 donors have already raised 190 825 Czech crowns in one of the recently created funds called The help for children and women in Afghanistan. The financial support should be fairly distributed among the Afghans most in need. At this time, nearly four hundred Czech workers are in Afghanistan ensuring the sufficiency of drinking water, health care, nourishment and shelter that is being provided to the civilians. Besides that, their next step is to help the Afghan women get the proper education that they deserve.