The Czech army’s three special evacuation flights have brought 195 people from Afghanistan, the country currently in the hands of Taliban. At this time, 169 rescued Afghans are staying in a two-week quarantine in the Czech Republic due to the pandemic restrictions. Since their time in isolation is about to reach its end, the government is discussing their future personally with each and every one of them. Most of them are Czech allies, collaborators, Afghans with permanent residence in the Czech Republic and their families that have previously worked with the Czech army and government. Consequently, 152 Afghans filed a request for asylum or additional protection in the Czech Republic. They are to be moved under the administration of the Czech Ministry of Defence. No further details are available to the press so as to ensure a proper protection for the Afghans. They will most likely be enrolled in the integration process coordinated by non-profit and non-governmental organizations. Overall, according to the Ministry of the Interior, the long lasting fears of immigration waves incoming to Europe, following the Taliban coming into power, are not yet to be fulfilled, as Jan Hamáček says.