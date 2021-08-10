A rare sight has presented itself in the heart of the Prague castle on Tuesday, as builders replaced one of the gargoyles on The Metropolitan Cathedral of Saints Vitus, Wenceslaus and Adalbert. This building built between 1344 and 1929 has not had many renovations, and those which were done were only performed by the best of the best in the Czech Republic, as the architectural masterpiece holds a place in almost every Czech heart, as well as in the hearts of most tourists who have visited the Prague Castle. Tuesday’s repair was small but still important as one of the ornamental gargoyles, a structure designed to direct water from the roof far from the building’s exposed walls during the rain, was replaced with a new carefully sculpted stone copy. These structures are quite large despite their simple function. It is so, because their designs have to be visible by everyone on the ground. Thus, they are the size of a grown man, and weight many times more. Even the replacement of one took a long time, a crane, and many specialized builders. The whole operation was filmed, and the video of it was published by the President’s office spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, on his social media.