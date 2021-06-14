Tesla has opened its first ever Tesla Center for the Czech Republic in the capital Prague, providing a holistic customer experience to Czech customers with Sales, Service and Delivery now all being united under one roof. Located at V Oblouku 727, Průhonice, the new Tesla Center provides close proximity to customers from Prague and surroundings. To reflect the ever-growing interest from the Czech market, Tesla now offers a spacious car showroom, a workshop as well as a dedicated delivery area.

The inauguration of the new location follows on the heels of Tesla’s recent opening of three Czech Superchargers at the end of May, nearly doubling the country’s Tesla fast-charging network. The new Supercharger sites are located in Lovosice, Plzen and Kamenný Újezd. Together with the new additions, there are now 7 Supercharger stations in the Czech Republic (click here for an overview and more information), placed on well-traveled routes, comprising a total of 48 Superchargers. This enables Tesla customers to conveniently travel the country and beyond without giving thought to range or charging possibilities.

Tesla is a tech company that applies 21st century thinking to car purchase and ownership. All car buying is done online, regardless of whether you are at home or choose to place an order in store. For those wanting to test drive, we can use the connected nature of our cars to provide you with an independent experience. Organise a touchless test drive online, do the ‘paperwork’ in advance over email, come to the new location and we’ll unlock the car for you. At this point, you will find a readily clean car to use for your test drive and a video tutorial on screen to enhance your experience. Simply return when you have finished. All help can be given over the phone or socially distanced in store and, if you want to, an order can be placed online at your leisure.

Tesla also operates a touchless service experience. A touchless experience starts with the Tesla App, organise your service appointment choosing a time and date to suit you, uploading information on the issue as well as pictures if needed. With remote information, we can pre-diagnose the issue and, where possible, fix your car with a software update. If that isn’t possible, the mobile service tech will turn up for your timeslot on your driveway or work location and, with your permission, can unlock the car remotely. Once work is completed, the mobile technician will lock the car and get on their way. When a service centre appointment is needed, for example if a lift is required, you can arrange a touchless drop off of your car at our service centres and a readily cleaned loaner can be unlocked for your use to get you on your way. For any non-warranty work, you are able to approve your estimate and pay for your service the way you booked it, through your App, and then collect your car without having to step into any Tesla location.

Tesla Czech Republic is currently offering several jobs. Keep yourself updated on all open positions here: https://www.tesla.com/cs_CZ/careers

