Today, at the meeting of the health committee of the Czech Parliament, MP Dr. Bohuslav Svoboda (ODS) has voiced his concerns regarding the lack of preparation for vaccinating children over the age of 6 in Czechia. While the responsible EU institutions have not greenlighted any of the available vaccines for this purpose, it is MP Dr. Svoboda expects that they will do so very soon. This expectation could be supported by the fact that the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine has been recently allowed by the EU for the vaccination of children over 12. MPs of the opposition were particularly concerned about the lack of a public health campaign, despite the fact that children can already be vaccinated. With how the government handled its first attempts at a vaccination campaign earlier this year, before free help was offered from the private sector, the opposition seems to be rightfully concerned. Members of the governing coalition replied to these concerns by stating that currently we are still waiting for a vaccination campaign for teenagers, and that we can only start thinking about vaccinating 6-12 year olds once there is a vaccine greenlighted for that purpose.