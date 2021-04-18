- Czech authorities say they are expelling 18 Russian diplomats believed to be intelligence operatives in retaliation for the explosion, which killed two people. » Read More
- Health Minister Petr Arenberger told a news conference on Friday that the Easter holiday did not lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections, but an easing of restrictions should be conservative and incremental. » Read More
- A concert that was scheduled to take place next week at Lucerna in Prague will ultimately not take place, Health Minister Petr Arenberger told journalists on Friday. » Read More
- A group of activists from the group Kaputin placed an effigy of Vladimir Putin, naked and seated on a gold toilet, outside the Russian embassy in Prague on Friday. » Read More