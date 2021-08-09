This week will be the hottest week of the Czech summer according to meteorologists. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ) has published this information as a part of their long term weather forecast for the remainder of the month of August. The night temperatures should hover around 15 degrees Celsius, and the daily temperatures should average around 26 degrees Celsius, with Friday’s sun possibly warming the country up to a high of 30 degrees Celsius. The following weeks will be a little colder, as the temperatures might drop all the way down to 10 degrees Celsius at night and 22 degrees Celsius during the day. During these weeks, it should also rain as per the average during this part of the year, or maybe a little more. “At the beginning and end of the period, the totals will be below ten millimetres, while it will should rain the most in the end of the week of August 23-29 with a total of around 25 millimetres,” say the meteorologists from the ČHMÚ. They also warn all readers that such long term predictions are usually less accurate, with the average accuracy of such predictions being between 65% and 75%.