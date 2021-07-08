This week, the European Parliament has voted for a decision to allow governments to monitor electronic communication between citizens more closely using an automated system. Apparently this law has been passed to ensure secure web browsing for children, and fight against child pornography. Others view it as a breach of the privacy of European citizens. Different opinions have been expressed by several Czech MEPs. Nevertheless, it is too late for debate as the bill has been passed and will become a part of the European legislative soon.
